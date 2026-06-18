Report Suspicious Activity Here

Eleven years ago today, on June 17, 2015, a small group gathered for the Wednesday night Bible study at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. A young man none of them had ever met walked in and was welcomed to the table. He sat with the group for close to an hour while they studied Scripture. When the study ended and the group bowed for the closing prayer, with their heads down and their eyes closed, he drew a handgun and opened fire. He killed nine people, including the church’s senior pastor, Reverend Clementa Pinckney, and he reloaded several times during the attack. Three people in the room survived. He left one of them alive and told her he wanted her to tell what happened.

The detail that should stay with every Bible study leader is the timing. He did not attack when he walked in, when a stranger entering a small room draws the most attention. He waited until the group was at its most defenseless, the moment every head went down and every eye closed to pray.

The Visitor Nobody Knew

A debrief has to be honest about what was in that room. The man was a first-time visitor, and nobody there had ever seen him before. At a large Sunday service a new face disappears into the crowd. At a mid-week Bible study of a dozen regulars, a stranger is the most noticeable person in the room. Everyone there knew he was new, which means the awareness was already working. The question a debrief asks is what the group did with it.

He stood out in a second way as well. He was a white man in an all-Black congregation, and every person in that room saw it. That is uncomfortable for some people to say out loud, so let me be plain about it. Noticing those things is not racism. It is the awareness God built into every human being, the same awareness that tells a mother something is off in a parking lot before she can put it into words. Noticing a stranger, and noticing that he does not fit the usual makeup of the room, does not make him guilty of anything. He may be exactly who he says he is, a visitor who came to learn, and most of the time that is precisely what a new face turns out to be. The purpose of a debrief is not to teach you to fear visitors. It is to teach you what to do with what you already notice.

The Difference Between Awareness and Suspicion

Awareness welcomes the visitor and watches him at the same time. Suspicion does the opposite. It either freezes you into doing nothing or pushes you into treating a guest like a criminal, and neither one keeps anyone safe. The congregation at Mother Emanuel did the gracious thing and welcomed a stranger to their table. That instinct is right, and it should never be trained out of a church. What needs to sit alongside it is a quiet, deliberate plan for the new face you do not know. Welcome him warmly. Seat him where he can be seen. Make sure at least one person is paying attention to him without staring, and make sure that attention does not stop when the heads bow.

The Closing Prayer Was the Most Dangerous Moment

Every Bible study ends the same way, with a prayer. Heads go down, eyes close, and for thirty to sixty seconds the entire group is blind and still. An attacker who has been sitting with you for an hour knows that moment is coming, because it comes every week and he has watched it arrive. The Charleston shooter used it. He let the study run its course, he let the group settle and lower its guard, and he acted in the one window when not a single person was looking at him.

Here is the correction, and it costs you nothing. When the group prays, one person keeps his eyes open. That is the whole tactic. If you have a designated safety person, that is his job every single time, prayer or no prayer. If you do not have one yet, the rule is even simpler. When there is a guest in the room you do not know, and something has your attention, that is the moment you do not bow your head and close your eyes. You pray with your eyes open, and you keep them on the room.

A Simple Plan for Your Bible Study

A plan does not require a security team or a budget. It requires a decision made before anyone walks in. Decide who has the watch this week, and rotate it so the same person is not carrying it alone every time. Know where your exits are and keep them clear. When a visitor arrives, have one person greet him, learn his name, and stay near him through the evening. Settle in advance who keeps his eyes open during the prayer. And walk through, once, calmly, what the group would do if someone in the room produced a weapon, where people would move and who would act. Most Bible studies will never need that plan. The one that does will not have time to invent it on the spot.

A Biblical Perspective

Some people read an account like Charleston and quietly wonder whether it is wiser to stop gathering, to study at home, to keep the doors locked and the circle small. Scripture speaks to that directly.

Hebrews 10:24–25 (ESV)

“And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.”

The instruction is to keep meeting, and to do it more as the days grow darker. The early church gathered under real threat of arrest and death, and the word to them was to keep coming together. An attack on a gathered church should drive a church to gather wisely. It was never meant to make a church stop gathering.

The fear that follows an attack like this is real, and Scripture does not shame anyone for feeling it. It does call us up out of it. David wrote Psalm 27 as a man with armies against him.

Psalm 27:1 (ESV)

“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”

A few lines later he writes that even if an army encamps against him, his heart will not fear. He is not pretending the danger is gone. He has decided where his confidence sits. We gather because the Lord is with us, and being with Him does not make us careless. It makes us steady.

There is one more thing Scripture settles, and it is the one that frees the safety person to do his job. Nowhere does the Bible command you to bow your head and close your eyes to pray. People in Scripture prayed standing, kneeling, walking, and working. Jesus looked up to heaven when He prayed. Nehemiah prayed in the middle of a conversation with a king while he kept working. Paul gave a plain instruction about posture in prayer.

1 Timothy 2:8 (ESV)

“I desire then that in every place the men should pray, lifting holy hands without anger or quarreling.”

The bowed head and the closed eyes are a posture of reverence many of us were taught, and there is nothing wrong with it. Scripture never commands it. There is no sin in praying with your eyes open while you watch over the people in the room. Jesus was direct about the posture His people carry into a hostile world.

Matthew 10:16 (ESV)

“Behold, I am sending you out as sheep in the midst of wolves, so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.”

He sent them out knowing exactly what was waiting for them, and He told them to go in with their eyes open. The dove keeps its innocence and the serpent keeps its head up, and the believer is called to be both at once. Keeping watch over your people while they pray is wisdom doing exactly what wisdom is supposed to do.

Final Assessment

Eleven years later, the lesson of Charleston is not complicated. A man nobody knew was welcomed into a small Bible study, was given an hour of trust, and chose the one moment of total vulnerability to do harm. The grace those believers showed a stranger was right, and it should never be the thing we surrender. What has to be added to that grace is a plan. Welcome the visitor and watch the room. Gather without fear and gather with your eyes open. The same Lord who tells us to keep meeting also tells us to be wise about wolves, and there is no contradiction between the two.

Honor the nine by learning from the night they died. Take this to your Bible study group this week, and decide who has the watch.

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Tell me below how your group handles safety during the closing prayer, and share this with your pastor or Bible study leader. If one church changes the way it gathers because of it, the lesson did its work.

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