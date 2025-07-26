WATCH INSTEAD OF READ

At 2 a.m. in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a stolen vehicle fleeing from police lost control and slammed into the front doors of Berean Baptist Church. The crash was captured on the church’s security cameras and shows the car tearing across the parking lot before embedding itself halfway into the entryway of the sanctuary.

According to police, officers had spotted a car with a broken passenger window matching a recently stolen vehicle report. A quick tag check confirmed it was stolen. Inside were two masked suspects. Before officers could initiate a stop, the vehicle accelerated and fled.

What happened next wasn’t the result of a police chase. Officers hadn’t even begun their pursuit when the driver lost control. In just seconds, the car crossed the church parking lot and collided head-on with the main entrance.

Both suspects ran. The passenger escaped, but the driver—identified as 18-year-old Demear Denning—was arrested. He now faces a list of charges, including felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, and conspiracy.

The church responded publicly with a sense of humor, posting online: “Some people just can't wait to get to church.” But behind that humor is a serious message.

This incident could have played out very differently.

What If This Happened at 10 a.m. on Sunday?

Imagine this crash taking place during morning worship. The same vehicle, the same path—but with greeters standing by the doors and families walking into the building.

It wasn’t a targeted attack, but it didn’t need to be. Churches are vulnerable to more than just deliberate threats. Reckless drivers, vehicle thefts, intoxicated suspects, and gang initiations can all bring violence to your doorstep without warning.

Soft targets invite disaster. Hardened perimeters deter it.

Three Lessons Every Church Should Take From This

1. Install Physical Barriers at All Main Entrances

Bollards, concrete planters, reinforced gates—whatever fits your building and budget. The goal is simple: prevent a vehicle from reaching your congregation or your sanctuary.

Had there been barriers in place at Berean Baptist, the vehicle would have stopped short of the building. It’s one of the simplest and most effective upgrades a church can make, but too many still leave their main doors exposed to vehicle approach.

2. Don’t Assume Criminals Respect Holy Ground

This vehicle wasn’t targeting a church specifically—it just happened to be in the path. But we’ve seen time and again that churches are not off-limits to violent or criminal behavior. The fact that the facility was well-lit and had clear camera footage helped law enforcement do their job. But prevention is always better than cleanup.

Security cameras are a must, but passive observation is not enough. Barriers prevent entry. Cameras only record what happens after it's too late.

3. Conduct a Perimeter Risk Assessment

Walk the property and evaluate each point of vehicle access. Could a car gain speed and make it to the entrance without obstruction? Are your entrances recessed, elevated, or flush with the parking lot? Are there drop-off zones that double as vehicle approach lanes?

Ask these questions now. Don’t wait until you’re watching your own church’s front doors explode on surveillance footage.

Don’t Let This Be Your Wake-Up Call

This time, it happened at 2 a.m. No one was injured. But next time it could be during children’s drop-off, a midweek service, or a crowded Sunday morning.

Churches must prepare not just for targeted violence, but for the unpredictable consequences of criminal behavior happening near their buildings. Harden your facility. Protect your congregation. And don’t assume that just because you’ve never had a problem, it won’t happen to you.

