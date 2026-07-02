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What Happened

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, around 10:27 p.m., Rev. Jairo Sandoval-Pliego, pastor of San Jose Catholic Church in Austin, was having dinner with a couple from his parish at Bob’s Steak and Chop House on Lavaca Street downtown. A 45-year-old man named Edward Koubek greeted the group as they arrived and said he recognized the priest from church. The priest later told police the exchange was polite, and that he had not seen Koubek in months.

As dinner wound down, Koubek approached the table again. The couple thought he was leaning in for a goodbye hug, and by the time they understood what was happening he was stabbing the priest repeatedly in the back, shoulder, and neck. Witnesses restrained him, he broke free and fled to the back of the restaurant, and officers took him into custody. One officer applied pressure to the priest’s neck wound until medics arrived. Sandoval-Pliego was hospitalized with wounds ruled serious but non-life-threatening, though staff said that without treatment he could have died. Koubek, a churchgoer since 2018, claimed the priest held a grudge and snickered after his confessions, and told police his intention was, in the moment, to kill him. He was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Familiar Face Is the Hardest Threat to Read

Church security trains people to watch for the outsider. Koubek broke that model because he belonged. He had a seven-year history in the parish and the standing to walk right up and start a friendly conversation, and that standing carried him to the priest without resistance. What let it work has a name worth knowing, because you cannot train against what you cannot name. It is normalcy bias, the assumption that because a situation has always been safe it will stay safe, and that a person who looks like he belongs actually does. The mind reaches for the harmless explanation first, because almost every time the harmless explanation is the right one. A familiar member walking up to your pastor really is coming to say hello, ninety-nine times out of a hundred, and that is what makes the bias so hard to override in the rare moment it is wrong. When Koubek rose and leaned in, the people beside the priest read it as a goodbye embrace, because that is what it should have been, and the harmless version held a half second too long.

The fix is not to make your congregation suspicious of one another. It is to train one person to hold that harmless explanation a beat longer and to act on the detail that does not fit before the mind settles it. Threat assessment has to include the known member whose behavior has drifted or who carries a grievance left to fester. Koubek had not been seen in months and turned up at the same restaurant on the same night. That is the kind of detail the assigned set of eyes exists to catch, while everyone else at the table is free to enjoy the meal.

Someone Has to Be Watching

Koubek gave a warning. He paced for ten to fifteen minutes before he attacked, and a man circling a table that long is a visible pre-attack indicator any trained observer would flag. No one at the table was assigned to watch.

Any time your pastor is in public with a group, one person should carry the security role and nothing else, one set of eyes whose only job is to scan the room and track anyone lingering near the principal. That role carries a second duty just as important, intercepting. If someone approaches and begins to escalate, the assigned person moves between that individual and the pastor, engages verbally, and controls the distance before it reaches contact. Had someone done that here, Koubek’s second approach would have met a body and a voice instead of an open lane.

The Embrace Closes the Gap

Koubek walked up in what read as a goodbye hug, and the people next to the priest took it as affection until the knife was already moving. That is an ambush built on social camouflage, using your own manners against you.

An embrace erases the reactionary gap. Once an attacker is inside arm’s reach with an edged weapon, there is no drawing a firearm and no creating distance, so the defense against a knife lives before contact, in the space where you still have time. Train your principal that a hug or handshake from someone unvetted is an entry into that space, and keep the designated person positioned to control who gets that close. The weapon here came right off the table, so there was nothing to screen. Awareness and distance were the only defenses.

Security Does Not End at the Church Door

Most church security programs are built around the building, and then everyone goes home. This happened at night in a steakhouse, with no team and no plan, and the pastor was just as identifiable there as at the altar. The Roman collar, a visible cross, and other markers of the office make clergy recognizable to anyone in a room, and that visibility alone has drawn violence before. Here it was more personal, because Koubek knew the priest as his own pastor. Either way, clergy do not stop being targets when they leave the property, so protection has to travel with the pastor, at least as one aware person. That person also has to be able to stop bleeding, because an officer applying pressure to the neck wound is very likely what saved this priest’s life, and that margin is measured in the minutes before medics arrive.

Biblical Perspective

The wound that cut deepest here was not the knife. It was the betrayal behind it, from a man who had knelt in the priest’s own confessional. David knew that pain:

“But it is you, a man, my equal, my companion, my familiar friend. We used to take sweet counsel together; within God’s house we walked in the throng.” (Psalm 55:13-14, ESV)

David is describing the turning of a trusted friend he had worshiped with, and that is the shape of this attack. Koubek was a familiar face from inside the house of God, and that closeness gave the attack its opening. Danger can wear a familiar face.

The attack also did not come from nowhere. Koubek brooded for months, and God warned the first man about that same slow burn before Cain struck his brother:

“If you do well, will you not be accepted? And if you do not do well, sin is crouching at the door. Its desire is contrary to you, but you must rule over it.” (Genesis 4:7, ESV)

The crouch comes before the strike. The pacing and the brooding are visible before the knife appears, and the watchman’s task is to see the crouch and act while there is still time.

Final Assessment

A priest nearly died at the hands of a man he had ministered to for seven years. Every warning was there to be seen. What was missing was anyone assigned to see it. The correction does not require an armed detail at dinner. It requires treating a pastor’s public appearances as protected events, putting one aware person in the watching seat with orders to observe and intercede, keeping enough distance that a blade cannot cross it, and making sure that person can stop bleeding. Sandoval-Pliego survived because an officer happened to be close. The next pastor may not be.

If this was useful, leave a comment and tell me how your team handles security when your pastor is out in public. Share it with your pastor and your team leader, and start the conversation before you need to have it.

Copyright © 2026 Keith Graves. All rights reserved.