Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Ardis O's avatar
Ardis O
5h

Thank you so much for bringing this information to bear, on the varied problems we face, as Christians

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MidnightRider's avatar
MidnightRider
5h

Prayers for the priest and God bless you the messenger

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1 reply by Keith Graves
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