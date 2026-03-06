When California’s Largest Police Union Advises Retirees to Step Off Church Security

Recently, I read an article in PORAC Law Enforcement News titled “RAM’s New Year’s Resolutions.”

PORAC is the Peace Officers Research Association of California. It is the largest police union in California and represents thousands of law enforcement officers across the state. I was a member for nearly my entire career.

The article was written under the Retired Associate Members section, commonly referred to as RAM. RAM represents retired officers who remain affiliated with PORAC and often participate in its legal defense and benefit programs.

In this article, retirees were given specific guidance about serving on church security teams.

Here is what was written:

“When members ask for my recommendation, I advise that retirees not take part in an organized security program. Instead, simply attend services as a member of the congregation…”

The reason given centers on legal coverage under PORAC’s Legal Defense Fund. The article explains:

“If you have LDF Plan V coverage as a retiree, that coverage does not provide protection while the participant is part of an organized security team…”

In other words, if you formally serve on a church security team, you may not be covered. If you are simply attending church and something happens, you likely would be.

That advice deserves serious examination.

Scripture Does Not Call Us to Passive Attendance

The Bible does not describe believers as spectators in the body of Christ.

1 Peter 4:10 says:

“As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace.”

If you are a retired police officer with decades of training in crisis response, use of force, threat recognition, and decision making under pressure, that is not random experience. That is a gift forged over a lifetime.

Romans 12:6 says:

“Having gifts that differ according to the grace given to us, let us use them…”

Not store them. Not bury them. Use them.

Nehemiah 4:9 provides one of the clearest examples:

“And we prayed to our God and set a guard as a protection against them day and night.”

They prayed.

They also set a guard.

Organized protection of God’s people is not unspiritual. It is biblical.

To suggest that experienced officers should sit quietly in a pew rather than serve in a defined role because of insurance structure runs directly against the model we see in Scripture. The body functions best when each part does its work.

Structured Teams Stop Attacks. Passive Attendance Does Not.

We recently covered a case involving a Sacramento detective who prevented a mass shooting at his church because he was paying attention in a defined security role.

He was not casually attending.

He was engaged.

He had a purpose.

That structured presence disrupted what could have been a catastrophic event.

Here is the uncomfortable reality.

Organized teams:

• Establish roles

• Train together

• Develop communication plans

• Coordinate with church leadership

• Reduce friendly fire risk

• Create clear response protocols

Unorganized, informal “I’ll just react if something happens” approaches create confusion.

In a crisis, confusion costs lives.

Every officer reading this understands that structure prevents chaos. We do not send officers into high risk incidents without defined roles and command. We do not tell them to “just be around and see what happens.”

Why would we recommend that model inside a church?

Liability Is a Tool, Not a Moral Compass

The PORAC article also references insurance opinions within the Catholic Church and emphasizes policy, procedures, and pastor approval for coverage.

Those are good things.

Policies are good.

Training is good.

Pastoral approval is good.

The answer to liability concerns is not disengagement. The answer is structure and proper coverage.

If legal defense coverage does not extend to organized church security service, that is a coverage limitation. It is not a biblical argument against serving.

Christians should not shape obedience around insurance fine print.

A Better Legal Alternative Exists

For California officers and retirees who are concerned about coverage, there are alternatives.

Right To Bear provides:

• On duty coverage

• The ability to choose your own attorney

• Coverage for church security service

• Approximately $200 per year

If one organization’s legal defense structure discourages organized church protection, and another provides coverage that supports it, officers should evaluate that carefully.

This is not about attacking a union. It is about protecting congregations while remaining legally prepared.

If you are going to serve, do it wisely. Make sure you are covered. But do not retreat from serving.

Biblical Responsibility and Professional Discipline

Ephesians 4:12 says leaders are given:

“…to equip the saints for the work of ministry…”

Security work, when done for the protection of the congregation so the Word can be preached without disruption, is ministry.

It is not ego.

It is not vigilantism.

It is service.

The church should not be protected by random, uncoordinated reactions. It should be protected by disciplined, trained, accountable teams operating under pastoral authority.

If God has given you the skill set to recognize threats and intervene when necessary, Scripture calls you to stewardship of that ability.

Retired officers are not called to retire from serving the body of Christ.

They are called to serve wisely.

Pray.

Train.

Be covered.

Stand your post.

Then worship with peace.

In His Service,

Keith Graves