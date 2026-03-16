Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Joe Campos's avatar
Joe Campos
8h

Will this be available via zoom?? If we aren’t able to attend in person?

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Robert's avatar
Robert
8h

I’m in CA, I would absolutely attend, but can’t make it up to Sacramento for this. I’m specifically interested/concerned about SB1454 impact on servicing as part of the church safety ministry.

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