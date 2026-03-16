CA CLASS UPDATE! SB1454 WILL BE COVERED IN THIS COURSE
3 hours of dynamic church security training in Sacramento
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Will this be available via zoom?? If we aren’t able to attend in person?
I’m in CA, I would absolutely attend, but can’t make it up to Sacramento for this. I’m specifically interested/concerned about SB1454 impact on servicing as part of the church safety ministry.