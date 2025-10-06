Subject: Iran-Linked Threat Environment & Command11 Reporting

Classification: Public Distribution – For Church Safety Teams

Bottom Line Up Front

Command11’s reporting has prompted this brief. While his timelines and specific partnerships cannot be independently verified, the broader threat environment is consistent with long-standing concerns. Iran maintains the option to activate networks inside the United States if a major conflict erupts. Since this assessment was drafted, additional open-source reporting confirms large-scale U.S. tanker deployments to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, increasing readiness for potential extended operations against Iran.

Church safety teams should not panic but should use this time to prepare, train, and pray.

Purpose of this Brief

A widely followed analyst, Command11, has posted claims of imminent IRGC sleeper-cell activation in the United States. These claims include timelines for complex coordinated terror attacks (CCTAs) and references to IRGC, Tren de Aragua (TDA), and Antifa. The U.S. government has not confirmed these timelines, but the underlying threat intent aligns with what I have previously documented. This brief provides context for church safety ministries so they can prepare with clarity.

Key Judgments

Highly Likely (Imminent Threat):

Iran retains both the capability and intent to direct or inspire attacks in the U.S. through IRGC, Hezbollah, or proxy networks if hostilities expand into a wider conflict.

Likely (Elevated Threat):

Tensions in the Middle East continue to rise. The U.S. repositioning of refueling and bomber assets suggests preparation for potential large-scale operations rather than routine deterrence. If open conflict begins, activation of IRGC or Hezbollah networks inside the U.S. becomes increasingly probable.

Possible (Moderate Threat):

IRGC may leverage transnational criminal networks for support. From my counter-narcotics experience, I know that Iranian elements have used cartels before. TDA’s designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and its connection to the Venezuelan regime make it a plausible partner. There is no open-source confirmation of direct IRGC–TDA coordination at this time.

Unconfirmed but Reported (Requires Monitoring):

Command11 has reported potential coordination between IRGC, TDA, and Antifa in planning CCTAs. While there is no public corroboration of these links, his access to Middle East sources makes this information worth watching carefully.

Background & Supporting Facts

JTTF Interview: In my interview with a Joint Terrorism Task Force agent, he stated that if the U.S. and Iran entered open war, Hezbollah and IRGC sleeper cells in America would likely be activated. Limited strikes in the past did not cross that threshold, but a wider conflict could.

IRGC & Cartels: The 2011 plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington attempted to use a Mexican cartel intermediary. Treasury has sanctioned IRGC Quds Force members for narcotics trafficking. IRGC units have long been tied to illicit trafficking networks.

Tren de Aragua (TDA): TDA was designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 2025. It is engaged in drug trafficking, human smuggling, and repression abroad on behalf of the Venezuelan regime. This creates infrastructure that could be exploited by foreign actors.

Current Force Movements: Over the past week, the U.S. has surged KC-135 and KC-46 tankers to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, along with bomber and support aircraft repositioned throughout CENTCOM’s area of responsibility. These movements increase the ability to sustain long-range operations and signal that U.S. forces are on a heightened readiness posture.

Recommended Actions for Church Safety Teams

Monitor escalation indicators such as U.S. or coalition airstrikes, embassy evacuations, or regional mobilizations. These would mark potential trigger points for domestic activation. Elevate readiness by reviewing active shooter and mass casualty protocols. Liaise with local law enforcement and fusion centers to verify DHS and FBI advisories. Equip teams with trauma kits and ensure multiple communication options. Increase awareness by adding drone observation and multi-site attack drills to training. Pray and discern as Nehemiah’s builders did, prepared to defend while staying faithful to God’s calling.

