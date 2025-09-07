Keeping the Church Open While Guarding the Congregation

Christians face growing hostility. ISIS and Al Qaeda continue to call for violence, and far left activists increasingly target the faithful. In response, some suggest that churches need to lock down and restrict access through layers of security. On the surface, that sounds like wisdom, but in reality, measures that go too far can become barriers to the very people we are called to reach.

What would happen if the church turned itself into a fortress? Visitors would be treated with suspicion before they ever heard the Gospel. Families might think twice before coming through metal detectors or being screened like they were entering an airport. The sanctuary would no longer feel like a place of worship. Instead of drawing people to Christ, it could push them away.

The real challenge is not whether to have security, but how to have security that honors God. The Bible shows us that protection and openness can coexist. Our task is to develop strategies that keep the doors open, the flock safe, and the mission of the church intact.

Church security should protect the mission, not replace it. Photo by Josh Eckstein on Unsplash

Security as Stewardship, Not Fear

The Bible never tells us to abandon common sense or ignore real threats. In fact, it gives us clear examples of how God’s people prepared themselves while still relying on Him for ultimate protection. Nehemiah is one of the strongest models we have. When rebuilding Jerusalem’s walls, he and the people of Israel faced constant threats. Nehemiah did not halt the work or send everyone home. Instead, he posted guards, armed the workers, and stayed vigilant. Scripture says, “We prayed to our God and set a guard as a protection against them day and night” (Nehemiah 4:9). Prayer and preparation worked side by side.

This example shows us that security is a matter of stewardship. Nehemiah did not close the gates forever, nor did he wall the people off from their mission. His goal was not isolation but protection so that worship and community life could continue. That is a pattern churches should follow today.

Fear, on the other hand, leads us in the wrong direction. Paul reminded Timothy, “God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control” (2 Timothy 1:7). A fearful church will adopt extreme measures that hinder fellowship, outreach, and evangelism. A church that views security as stewardship will prepare wisely but still welcome those who come seeking Christ.

Hospitality and Watchfulness Together

The New Testament emphasizes two qualities that, at first glance, seem to pull in opposite directions. On one hand, Jesus told His disciples, “Behold, I am sending you out as sheep in the midst of wolves, so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves” (Matthew 10:16). This was not a warning to hide or withdraw, but a call to go forward with discernment. The disciples were to remain on mission even in the face of hostility, exercising wisdom without losing their innocence.

On the other hand, Hebrews 13:2 tells believers, “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” The context is a series of exhortations on Christian living, reminding the church to keep its doors open to outsiders and to extend kindness even when it is inconvenient or risky.

Taken together, these passages give us a framework for church security. Wisdom demands that we remain alert, train our teams, and prepare for threats. Innocence and hospitality remind us that not every new face is an enemy. One practical way to apply this balance is to view security team members as enhanced greeters. Their role is not only to watch for suspicious behavior but also to welcome people into the house of God. If we tilt too far toward suspicion, we may shut out the very people God has called us to reach. If we lean too far into openness without vigilance, we expose the flock to unnecessary danger. The biblical balance is hospitality guided by watchfulness.

What Locking Down Would Look Like

If churches took the lockdown approach to its extreme, the results would be obvious. Imagine walking into a service where families are met with metal detectors, long lines, and an atmosphere of suspicion. Visitors might be questioned before they ever step through the doors, and members could feel as if they were entering a secure facility instead of a house of worship.

These measures might give the appearance of safety, but they carry heavy costs. The sanctuary would lose its sense of openness. New believers or seekers could feel unwelcome, deciding never to return. The church would begin to resemble the world’s institutions of control rather than the body of Christ.

Locking down also risks shifting the focus away from God’s mission. Instead of being a place where people encounter the Gospel, the church could become a fortress where outsiders are viewed as potential threats first and souls in need of salvation second. In that environment, the mission suffers, and the light of Christ is dimmed.

A Scriptural Framework for Security

The Bible offers a foundation for how churches can remain open while still protecting the flock. Several passages speak directly to the balance between safety, mission, and faith.

Protect the flock. In Acts 20:28–29, Paul warns the elders of Ephesus to “pay careful attention to yourselves and to all the flock” because “fierce wolves will come in among you, not sparing the flock.” The responsibility of leaders includes guarding against danger. A church that prepares for threats is fulfilling this command.

Continue gathering. Hebrews 10:25 calls believers not to neglect meeting together. The church cannot allow fear or hostile threats to cancel its mission of worship and fellowship. Security should serve the goal of keeping the doors open, not closing them.

Practice vigilance with hospitality. Matthew 10:16 and Hebrews 13:2 remind us that wisdom and hospitality must go hand in hand. Security teams that act as enhanced greeters show the world that the church is both watchful and welcoming.

Prepare wisely while trusting God. Psalm 127:1 says, “Unless the Lord watches over the city, the watchman stays awake in vain.” Nehemiah’s example shows us that prayer and preparation go together. The church must do both: train, plan, and guard, while also depending on the Lord for ultimate protection.

This framework keeps the church aligned with Scripture. It encourages leaders to develop strong safety ministries, not out of fear, but out of stewardship, so that the congregation can gather freely and seekers can encounter the Gospel.

Remaining Open, Vigilant, and Faithful

The pressures facing the church are real. Terror groups call for violence, and hostile movements seek to silence Christians. The temptation is to respond by locking down, restricting access, and turning the church into a fortress. But Scripture gives us a better way.

Nehemiah showed us that God’s people can pray and prepare at the same time. Paul reminded Timothy that fear is not from God. Jesus told His disciples to be wise and innocent in a hostile world. Hebrews calls us to remain hospitable to strangers. Each of these truths pushes us toward balance. The church is not meant to hide. It is meant to shine.

That balance requires training and vigilance. A well-prepared safety ministry should function as both protectors and greeters, creating a secure environment without building walls that keep people out. Security, when done biblically, protects the mission of the church rather than replacing it.

If churches choose the path of fear, they will slowly close themselves off and limit their impact. But if they embrace stewardship, hospitality, and discernment, they will remain open for worship, outreach, and fellowship, even in a hostile world. The church must never forget its mission: to bring people to Christ. Security serves that mission, it should never replace it.

