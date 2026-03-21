TERROR

New Terror Group Claims Wave of Bombings at Jewish Sites Across Europe

A previously unknown Iran-linked jihadist group calling itself the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right has claimed responsibility for a series of bombings targeting Jewish institutions across Europe, releasing propaganda videos of the attacks. The group bombed a synagogue in Liège, Belgium on March 9th, a synagogue in Rotterdam on March 13th, and a Jewish school in Amsterdam on March 14th — no injuries were reported in any of the attacks. Four teenagers were arrested in connection with the Rotterdam synagogue attack after police stopped a suspicious vehicle near another synagogue in the area. In Amsterdam, no arrests have been announced, though a suspect was captured on security cameras at the school. Security watchdogs say the group’s tactics bear hallmarks of Iran’s global proxy terror network, which has vowed retaliation against U.S. and Israeli targets following the outbreak of war on February 28th.

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🛡️ My thoughts: is common in certain European countries for Isis and Al-Qaeda to hire children online to carry out terror attacks for money. It is especially popular in Sweden. Here, it shows you that they definitely want to go after a school. Again, this could've happened at one of our schools when it was in session. watch these attacks and learn from them.

IS-Inspired Shooter Targets ROTC Classroom at Old Dominion University — Norfolk, Virginia

On Thursday, March 12, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36, a former Virginia National Guardsman and convicted Islamic State supporter, entered an unlocked ROTC classroom at Old Dominion University during regular class hours. He verbally confirmed with occupants that he was at an ROTC event before shouting “Allahu Akbar” and opening fire, killing Lt. Col. Brandon Shah and wounding two others before being shot and killed. Jalloh had been convicted for attempting to provide material support to IS and released early from an 11-year federal sentence in December 2024, having served approximately seven years. His post-release supervision consisted of two probation visits per year. During a 2016 federal investigation, Jalloh stated that Ramadan was “a good time to conduct an attack” — the attack occurred during the current Ramadan period. The FBI is investigating it as an act of terrorism.

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🛡️ My thoughts: this man never should have been released! There are so many more like him in our country. I'm sure the ROTC cadets that took the suspect down had no clue that this was going to happen that day. You don't know when the time is going to come. Be prepared every day.

Islamic State Closes Ramadan with Global Attack Summary — Calls for Operations to Continue Through Next Holy Season

IS released the final edition of its official al-Naba newsletter on March 20, 2026, the last day of Ramadan, publishing a full accounting of what it calls the “Ramadan Raids” campaign. According to the newsletter, IS conducted 81 attacks across seven provinces during Ramadan, resulting in 359 killed and wounded, 125 vehicles destroyed or captured, and 10 military camps burned. The editorial section closes with a direct instruction to fighters that jihad does not end with Ramadan and that the same operational tempo should carry into the next Islamic holy season, Dhul Hijjah, which begins in late May 2026. The newsletter frames attacks during religious seasons as acts of worship, stating that fighters should “program their annual calendar” around operations against enemies. The document confirms that the radicalization framework driving homegrown attacks in the United States — including the ODU shooting and the foiled NYC bombing — is directly sourced from IS institutional doctrine, not spontaneous ideology.

[Source — IS al-Naba Newsletter, Issue 539, 30 Ramadan 1447 / March 20, 2026]

🛡️ My thoughts: isis is quite literally telling you what they are going to do. We should be looking at this and realizing that the attacks are coming. Just because we live in the United States does not mean we can't be attacked. We have seen a significant increase in Lonewolf actor assaults in the last year. We should pay attention to that.

DNI Gabbard Warns of Shift to Lone Wolf Terror Threat at Senate Intelligence Hearing — Washington, D.C.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified before the Senate Select Committee on Wednesday, March 18, presenting the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community. Gabbard told the committee that the domestic terror threat has shifted away from large-scale organized attacks toward individuals radicalized entirely by online Islamist propaganda, many of whom have never had direct contact with ISIS or al-Qaeda. The 34-page assessment identifies lone wolf attackers inspired by extremist ideologies as the most likely terrorist threat to the U.S. homeland. Gabbard noted that while some radicalized individuals have had contact with foreign terror organizations, the growing concern is the actor who self-radicalizes through online content alone, with no detectable organizational link.

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🛡️ My thoughts: It’s nice to see the government catching up. We have been warning you of this shift for quite a while now. It doesn’t mean an organized terror attack won’t happen, it’s just that the lone wolf actors are effective for them to manipulate.

Sinaloa Cartel Stockpiling Weapons and Anti-Drone Systems in Anticipation of U.S. Military Action

The Sinaloa Cartel has significantly hardened its defensive posture following the Trump administration’s designation of Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, with members now deploying sky-watching scouts in the Sierra Madre mountains to monitor for U.S. aircraft. The cartel has been purchasing anti-drone jamming systems costing up to $40,000 each and acquiring rocket-propelled grenades in preparation for potential U.S. military operations. Internal communications indicate dramatically increased paranoia about infiltration by both Mexican and U.S. informants, with movements becoming more calculated and conversations more guarded. Newly deployed scouts are stopping and interrogating unfamiliar vehicles — including delivery trucks — in cartel-controlled areas.

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🛡️ My thoughts: I wrote an intelligence bulletin on the cartel and how it impacts Americans over at Christianwarriorpepper.com.

France Foils Antisemitic ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot — Two Brothers Arrested

French authorities arrested two brothers, ages 22 and 20, after stopping their vehicle near a prison in northern France and discovering a semi-automatic firearm, a bottle of acid, and an ISIS flag. Both suspects are now under formal investigation for criminal terrorist conspiracy and placed in pre-trial detention. Jihadist propaganda was found on their devices, and one brother filmed a video pledging allegiance to ISIS. French prosecutors have not named the suspects or revealed the specific target. The arrest comes amid a broader surge in antisemitic attacks across Europe and the U.S., including a truck attack on a Michigan synagogue and explosions at Jewish schools in Amsterdam and Belgium.

Source — The Yeshiva World, March 15, 2026

🛡️ My thoughts: This easily could’ve been here. ISIS has been telling lone wolf actors to attack us. The same thing is happening here and we should look at how their attack would have unfolded. The acid was probably to throw on people, but you can also use it to start fires and for bomb making.

VIOLENT CRIME

Man Arrested with Explosive Devices and Firearm at Church — Michigan City, Indiana

A man was arrested at a church in Michigan City, Indiana and is facing attempted murder charges along with possession of a destructive or explosive device. Authorities say he brought explosive devices and a firearm to the church, allegedly targeting a specific parishioner. A second person was also charged in connection with the plot. Additional charges include stalking and resisting law enforcement. The incident is drawing significant coverage given the specific targeting of a congregation member.

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🛡️ My thoughts: watch my video below to hear my thoughts.

Murder of Omaha Catholic Deacon — Son Arrested

Deacon John Zak, a Catholic deacon in Omaha, Nebraska, was found dead following a missing person investigation. His adult son, Martin Zak, 36, was booked into Douglas County Corrections on charges including suspicion of criminal homicide. Omaha Police are leading the investigation.

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Man Crashes Vehicle into Church, Later Assaults Hospital Staff — Pasco, Washington

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after crashing his vehicle into a church in Pasco, Washington. He subsequently assaulted medical staff at a local hospital following the incident. The motive and extent of damage to the church were not fully detailed in available reporting. He faces charges including assault.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Here we are again with a vehicle assault against a church. Get those bollards and start thinking about how you are going to protect against it.

Convicted Felon Arrested for Firing Gun at Church in Northeast Oklahoma

Marcus Casey Fisher, a convicted felon, has been arrested and is being held in the Delaware County jail on gun-related complaints for allegedly shooting at Mt. Hermon Church in northeast Oklahoma. Further details on the motive and circumstances are still emerging from investigators.

Read the full story here

🛡️ My thoughts: every security ministry needs to have an intelligence officer. Your job is to track threats. Even though this suspect is in custody, you should continually monitor this guy. He will be out of jail at some point. I would start with getting a copy of the police report and all body camera footage. Review it all and put it in a file. You can be notified when he is released from custody, and now you have a starting point to monitor his activities to protect the congregation.

Man Escorted Out of Prestonwood Church by Security — Southlake, Texas

A man was removed from Prestonwood Church in Texas by security during a Sunday service while the pastor was preaching on Israel and the war with Iran. According to reports, the man’s verbal outbursts — described as supportive rather than hostile — prompted the security response. No physical altercation occurred. The pastor was briefly pulled away from the pulpit by security during the disruption. The incident highlights how security teams must make rapid judgment calls even when the intent behind a disruption is unclear.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Good call by the security team. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

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Man Arrested for Stalking After Trespass Letter Issued by Church — Windsor, Missouri

A Windsor, Missouri man was arrested in Henry County on a stalking charge after his repeated behavior toward a church led the congregation to issue him a formal letter of trespass. Despite the letter banning him from the property, his conduct continued, resulting in law enforcement action and his detention at the Henry County Detention Center. The trespass letter appears to have been a documented intermediate step taken by the church before the stalking charge was pursued.

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🛡️ My thoughts: A trespass order, or a restraining order, are just pieces of paper. They won’t protect you physically. BUT…. it will lay down the groundwork to protect your security team when they need to take action. It shows a pattern.

Man Causes $6,000 in Damage During SWAT Standoff at Church — Albuquerque, New Mexico

A man was arrested following a SWAT standoff at New Beginnings Crestview church at 301 Chama Street NE in Albuquerque on Sunday, March 16, after breaking into the building. Officers established a perimeter and made public announcements before resolving the standoff. The man caused approximately $6,000 in damage to the property during the incident. No injuries were reported.

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Woman Stabbed at Warming Center Inside Church — Maryville, Tennessee

A man was arrested after stabbing a 21-year-old woman while she slept at a warming center operating inside First Baptist Church in Maryville, Tennessee. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18. Police responded to the church and located the victim with a stab wound. The suspect was charged in connection with the attack.

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Gunshot Scare in Church Parking Lot Prompts Late-Night Police Response — Scioto County, Ohio

A caller reported possible gunshots and moving vehicles in a church parking lot late at night in Scioto County, Ohio, prompting a police response. Officers responded to the scene and investigated the report. No injuries or suspects were identified in available reporting. The incident serves as a reminder that church parking lots require monitoring beyond service hours.

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Man Convicted of Shooting Coeur d’Alene Pastor Released on Parole — Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

The man convicted of shooting Pastor Tim Remington of The Altar Church in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho has been released from prison on parole. Pastor Remington, who survived the shooting, reflected on the release from his church office. The circumstances of the original attack and the terms of the offender’s parole were not fully detailed in available reporting.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Followers of CWT go to this church and we’ve been talking about this release. What advice do I have for them and others that may have to deal with something like this? It’s a tough one because we are hopeful he has repented for his sins. Keep in touch with the parole officer who should have a decent idea of his mental state. The parole officer can set conditions like staying away from the church and it’s staff. Ultimately, it is in God’s hands and you can do everythig in your power to stay ready and informed.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Church Security Guard Accused of Raping, Impregnating Child Arrested After Ceiling Escape Attempt — Hoover, Alabama

(Published January 26-27, 2026 — not previously reported in the bulletin)

Thomas Raburn Farris of Leeds, Alabama was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on January 26 after a multi-agency operation shut down a stretch of U.S. Highway 31 in Hoover. Farris is charged with first-degree rape in a case involving a juvenile victim. Investigators allege the assault occurred in 2020 in an outdoor playhouse, the victim later gave birth in February 2021, and DNA testing determined Farris was the father. He was first arrested in 2022 and released on a $35,000 bond, but a judge revoked that bond on January 14, 2026 after he failed to appear. His bond was also revoked because court documents showed he had taken a job as a security guard at a Birmingham church and was carrying a firearm on his hip, in direct violation of his release conditions. Prosecutors presented church surveillance photos showing Farris armed on the job. When law enforcement surrounded his hotel room, Farris cut a hole in the ceiling and attempted to escape, but fell through into another hotel room and was captured.

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Catholic Priest in Louisiana Charged with Child Sexual Abuse

A Roman Catholic priest in the Diocese of Lake Charles in southwestern Louisiana has been charged with child sexual abuse. The diocese is the same region where the U.S. clergy abuse scandal first gained national attention decades ago.

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CA Man Arrested for Decade of Alleged Child Molestation of Foster Children

Napoleon Cerda of Perris, California was arrested by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd acts with a child. The alleged abuse spanned approximately a decade and involved foster children in his care.

Read the full story here

ARSON AND SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Arson Confirmed at Abandoned Church — Peoria, Illinois

Fire investigators determined that a fire at an abandoned church in Peoria’s Averyville neighborhood was intentionally set. Fire crews responded to moderate smoke and flames on the second floor of the structure. The building sustained significant damage. No injuries were reported.

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🛡️ My thoughts: this is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar alarm and a fire alarm and a 4K video system

Church Roof Collapses During Fire Under Arson Investigation — Los Angeles, California

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a boarded-up church in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday, March 17. The roof of the building collapsed during the blaze, which crews knocked down within approximately 23 minutes of arrival. Arson units were dispatched to investigate the cause, which is standard procedure for fires at churches. No injuries were reported.

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Video Shows Man Igniting Fire at Church Entrance — Newark, New Jersey

Video captured a man setting fire to the entrance of a church located at 136 Mt. Prospect Avenue in Newark on Saturday, March 14. The fire was reported to authorities and is under investigation by the Department of Public Safety’s Arson unit. The suspect is seen on camera in the act of igniting the fire. No further arrests have been publicly announced.

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International

Hindu Extremists Beat Pastor Unconscious — Central India

Hindu extremists stormed a house church in central India and beat Pastor Barela unconscious, also injuring children present at the service. Barela stated he was struck from all sides and attacked from behind until he lost consciousness. The incident is part of a pattern of attacks on Christian congregations carried out by Hindu nationalist groups in the region.

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