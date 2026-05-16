Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Chaz Rae's avatar
Chaz Rae
18h

RE: Lone Wolf

Keith might you be leaning towards us once again to take a lesson from our past and intern all known persons with direct ties or who are sworn to follow radical muslim regimes. Ex: There are several FEMA facilities that could could serve this need. We could do so until such a time they rescind any alliance or investigation shows them to not be a threat, it worked with the Japanese right. What do you suggest if not something like this. Awareness often is not enough. Even if you have the best fire extinguisher available, you still need to run to it to stop a fire. No amount of preparation stopped it from starting. But if you eliminate the fire danger, you're less likely to need the extinguisher.

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Dave Swihart's avatar
Dave Swihart
5h

It grieves my heart that here in the free west, we have Christian leaders raping and abusing people, but in Nigeria our brothers and sisters are getting slaughtered!

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