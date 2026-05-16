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TERROR/INTELLIGENCE

AQAP Releases New Inspire-Branded Video Calling for Attacks in the West

On 7 May, al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula’s al-Malahem Media Foundation released a new English-language video under its Inspire brand titled “Why Jihadi Operations in the West?” The video calls on supporters located in Western countries not to migrate to conflict zones but to remain in place and conduct “individual jihad” and lone-wolf operations, which the production describes as among the most “painful and effective” methods of waging jihad. The video includes speeches from previous AQAP leaders Abu Yahya al-Libi and Azzam al-Amriki and argues that Muslims in the West are positioned to play decisive roles against Western and Israeli interests. The Inspire brand has historically been associated with operational targeting guidance and bomb-making instructions distributed to English-speaking audiences. Release of new Inspire content remains one of the more reliable indicators of elevated AQAP-inspired threat activity in the West.

🛡️ My thoughts: Whenever AQ announces something like this and specifically announces to churches and synagogues, there is an attack. However, they didn’t explicitly say church or synagogue. So I’m not sure how this one will land. I do expect a lone wolf to hear this plea from AQ and do something. Pray that they are stopped first.

Don’t forget we have two other publications, seperate from this one. We have Christian Warrior Bible Study and Christian Warrior Prepper for prepared Christians.

Iran-Backed Terror Plot Against Manhattan Synagogue Disrupted — New York, NY

Federal prosecutors charged Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, an Iraqi national and senior commander of the Iran-backed foreign terrorist organization Kata’ib Hizballah, with six terrorism-related counts in a complaint unsealed Friday, May 15, 2026, in the Southern District of New York. The complaint alleges Al-Saadi directed or coordinated nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and Canada since early March 2026 in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli military action against Iran, operating under the name Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya. On or about April 3, 2026, he communicated with an undercover law enforcement officer he believed could carry out attacks in the United States, sending photographs and maps of a prominent Manhattan synagogue and two additional Jewish institutions in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Arizona, and asking whether all three could be set on fire at the same time. Al-Saadi agreed to pay $10,000 in cryptocurrency for the attack, sent a $3,000 down payment, and insisted the attack be carried out on April 6 and recorded; the attack never occurred because he was dealing with an undercover officer. He was arrested overseas, transferred into U.S. custody, and presented before a federal magistrate judge in Manhattan, where he was ordered detained pending trial.

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🛡️ My thoughts: We are going to see an event, like we are seeing in Europe, happen here in the U.S. soon. We should be paying attention to these events, especially if you are publically pro Israel or Jew. Synagogues, one of you will be hit. It is a matter of time.

Michigan Man Sentenced to 20 Years for ISIS Support and Possession of TATP Bomb

On 7 May, the US Department of Justice announced a federal court sentenced Aws Mohammed Naser, 38, to 20 years in prison on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and being a felon in possession of a destructive device. Naser radicalized in his early 20s, made multiple attempts to join ISIS in Syria between 2012 and 2013, and after serving a separate three-year sentence for armed robbery, renewed his pledge of allegiance to ISIS in 2016. He received training in producing TATP-based bombs and in operating unmanned aerial systems. A 2017 FBI search of his home and vehicle uncovered a bomb-making lab, multiple UAS, and a ready-to-assemble IED containing TATP precursors. TATP remains a persistent homeland threat because precursors are cheaply available and manufacturing instructions circulate widely online.

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🛡️ My thoughts: Just a reminder that these people are here and willing to harm us.

VIOLENT CRIME

Man Arrested After Social Media Video Threatened Local Church — Porterville, California

Paul Flores, 42, of Porterville, was arrested on Monday, May 11, after the Porterville Police Department investigated a disturbing social media video he allegedly posted Sunday evening. According to police, the video referred to a Porterville-area church as a “terrorist church” and “terrorist group,” included audio of automatic gunfire, and depicted residents of the city as “demons.” Detectives identified Flores as the creator of the video and determined he also had an active felony warrant for criminal threats unrelated to the case. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Tulare County Jail on the active warrant, criminal threats, and convicted felon in possession of pepper spray. Detectives subsequently served a search warrant at a residence on the 1400 block of State Street. The investigation remains ongoing.

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🛡️ My thoughts: If someone makes a threat, fully expect that they will follow through with that threat. Take immediate action of trespassing the person and then seeking a restraining order. It is only a piece of paper, but it does help your security team deal with the person the next time they show up. It also does work in intimidating the person into not returning.

Man Arrested After Attempting to Rob Church During Sunday Service — Columbus, Mississippi

Demetrius Presley, 48, was arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery after walking into Canaan Baptist Church on Short Main Street during Sunday services and grabbing a handful of cash from an offering plate. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, a retired police officer who serves as a deacon at the church detained Presley at the back door. He and a second deacon then escorted Presley outside and held him in the parking lot until officers arrived. Daughtry said his department has increased patrols near area churches and has been in contact with other local pastors who have raised concerns about service disruptions. The chief publicly commended the church for how the response was handled.

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🛡️ My thoughts: This seems like a crime of opportunity. It is a reminder, though, to have a security team and to be prepared at all times.

Church Member Charged After Threats Sent to Youth Group — Georgetown, South Carolina

Tyler Mykel Anderson, a member of Maryville Pentecostal Holiness Church, was arrested and charged with unlawful communication after sending threatening messages to members of the church’s youth group. According to the Georgetown Police Department, the messages included threats to come to the group’s next meeting and kill members of the congregation, along with obscene images. Officers said no active threat to the church remained after the arrest, but the department committed to an increased presence at the church as a precaution. The church reported the threats after youth group members and their families brought them forward.

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SEX CRIMES

Missouri Amish Retreat Leader Indicted on 10 Counts in Baby Death, Sexual Abuse Case — Cooper County, Missouri

A Cooper County grand jury indicted Sam B. Shetler, 42, on Friday, May 1, on ten counts including first-degree involuntary manslaughter, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of kidnapping, and three counts of trafficking for the purpose of forced labor. Shetler ran the Mercy and Truth-Amish and Mennonite Retreat near Boonville, Missouri, where authorities say he held members of the Amish and Mennonite communities against their will under the guise of providing counseling and therapy. Investigators allege he posed as a holistic medical practitioner and treated a sick six-month-old with lavender oil in a diffuser; the baby was found unresponsive about an hour later and died of pneumonia in March 2025. Court documents describe a pattern of coerced labor, forced consumption of homemade pills, sexual abuse of women and girls framed as exorcism, and physical punishments that included pulling a young boy’s teeth and confining residents in cold spaces. Two of the trafficking counts now carry potential life sentences. Shetler has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond; arraignment was set for May 11.

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Former Jacksonville-Area Youth Pastor Arrested for Sexual Battery — Jacksonville, Florida

A former Jacksonville-area youth pastor and minister was arrested and charged with sexual battery stemming from allegations of sexual abuse dating back roughly ten years. Investigators say the alleged abuse occurred while the suspect was serving in youth ministry. The arrest follows months of investigation prompted by a recent victim report to law enforcement. Both the suspect’s former congregation and Florida Baptist leadership have been notified. The case is part of a broader pattern of historic abuse claims surfacing in Southern Baptist youth ministry contexts.

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🛡️ My thoughts

Chicago Priest Accused of Inappropriate Behavior With Women and Children — Chicago, Illinois

The Archdiocese of Chicago has announced allegations of “inappropriate behavior” by a priest assigned to St. Francis parish involving women and children. The diocese said the priest has been removed from active ministry while the matter is investigated and has reported the allegations to civil authorities. Parishioners were notified through a statement read at services on Sunday, May 10. The diocese has urged anyone with information to contact law enforcement directly. No criminal charges have been announced as of publication.

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🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that your pastor is more likely to molest a child than for you to have an active shooter at your church. So many people move away from the church because of these crimes. Have you trained to spot groomers and deviants to further protect your children?

Jersey Shore Paraprofessional With Deep Ministry Ties Charged With Rape of 15-Year-Old — Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Brian S. Witner, 39, of Jersey Shore, was arraigned Friday before District Judge William Solomon on charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children. The alleged victim, a 15-year-old girl in his care, reported to school officials on December 4, 2025, that Witner had raped her at his home the night prior. Witner was employed as an ISS paraprofessional at Jersey Shore Area Middle School, but his footprint in Christian children’s ministry was substantial. He was a seasonal teacher at Crossroads Child Learning Center, led the Crossroads Kidz Club, and previously served as food services director at Sylvan Hills Christian Service Camp. He is also a volunteer youth football coach. Bail was set at $150,000 with no 10 percent or pretrial service eligibility; a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20.

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VEHICLE COLLISIONS

Driver Dies After Pickup Truck Crashes Through Living Word Church — Millbrook, Alabama

Cedrick Langford, 54, of Millbrook, died Friday, May 8, after his pickup truck left Alabama Highway 14, crossed the Colonial Plaza parking lot, ran through Living Word Church, exited the rear of the building, struck a truck trailer, and continued into Hometown Small Motors before coming to a stop. Millbrook police responded at approximately 5:41 a.m. and found Langford dead at the scene. Chief PK Johnson said preliminary accident investigation suggests Langford may have experienced a medical emergency before his vehicle left the roadway. The Alabama Department of Forensic Science is conducting an autopsy, and Traffic Homicide investigators are examining the vehicle and remaining scene evidence to determine contributing factors. No one inside the church or surrounding businesses was reported injured.

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🛡️ My thoughts: What if this happened Sunday morning at 10 AM? We need to protect our pedestrians from vehicular traffic at our churches. Whether it is intentional or accidental, we have seen a big increase in incidents like this and we need to act.

INTERNATIONAL

Pastor Killed and 15 Worshippers Abducted in Christ Apostolic Church Night-Vigil Attack — Ekiti State, Nigeria

A visiting revivalist, Pastor Aregbe, was killed and roughly 15 worshippers were abducted when armed attackers raided a Christ Apostolic Church night vigil in the Eda Oniyo community of Ilejemeje Local Government Area in Ekiti State. The Eleda of Eda Oniyo, Oba Julius Oladipo Owodola, confirmed the abductions and said the kidnappers had since demanded a ransom. The Ekiti State government has announced new measures aimed at addressing the surge in kidnappings tied to church gatherings in the region. The Christ Apostolic Church is one of Nigeria’s largest indigenous Pentecostal denominations, and the attack adds to a pattern of armed assaults on worship services across central and southern Nigeria. Local clergy have called for stronger overnight protection for vigil services, which often draw hundreds of attendees.

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PCEA Reverend Murdered Inside Church Compound — Nakuru, Kenya

Reverend Julius Ndumia of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) was attacked and killed inside his own church compound in Nakuru. Church members staged protest marches through the week demanding answers from authorities, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua publicly challenged the government to release CCTV footage from the church premises, alleging the pastor was tortured for nearly three hours before being killed. Investigators have not yet named a suspect. The PCEA leadership has called for increased security at clergy residences and church compounds. The murder follows multiple recent break-ins at churches in the Nakuru region.

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Anglican Priest Murdered Amid Wave of Attacks on Christians in Northern Nigeria — Plateau State, Nigeria

The Revd Ayuba Choji, an Anglican priest serving an ECWA congregation in Plateau State, was murdered in an attack that campaigners and clergy describe as part of an ongoing pattern of targeted violence against Christians in northern Nigeria. A coalition of campaigners has submitted what it calls unequivocal evidence to the United Nations alleging that the violence in Nigeria meets the definition of genocide against Christians. Church leaders across denominations have called for international intervention, citing repeated armed assaults on rural parishes, kidnappings, and the destruction of church property. The attack on Choji’s congregation occurred during a period in which multiple other churches in the region have come under fire. Nigerian authorities have made limited public progress in prosecuting the underlying perpetrators.

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Historic Catholic Parish Destroyed in Extremist Attack — Minhoene, Mozambique

Armed insurgents attacked and destroyed St Louis de Montfort parish in the village of Minhoene, near Meza in northern Mozambique, burning church buildings and forcing local Christians to flee. Church leaders in the region have publicly appealed for peace and protection of the surviving Christian population. The attack is consistent with the pattern of insurgent activity in Cabo Delgado province, where Islamist-linked militants have repeatedly targeted Christian villages and parishes over the past several years. No fatalities have been confirmed at the parish itself, but residents have reported displacement and ongoing security concerns. Catholic bishops in Mozambique have asked for international assistance in restoring security to affected dioceses.

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