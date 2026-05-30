Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Ed's avatar
Ed
3hEdited

“Peckerwood is a white-supremacist term used in prison"

"Peckerwood" has always been a derogatory term for whites used by blacks.

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Thomas Moody's avatar
Thomas Moody
2h

Photo of the Las Cruces church desecration available at:

https://lascruces.gov/suspect-in-may-4-shooting-faces-additional-charges/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

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