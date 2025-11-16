Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Donald G
5h

Wow! Excellent research work by the people involved.

Now this is the kind of evidence that should be necessary for executing the so-called red flag laws - not just that someone "kind-a," "sort-a" FEELS that someone might be dangerous, and using that as a basis for government taking away his god-given second amendment rights.

Darryl Williams
9h

Thanks for all you do Keith!

