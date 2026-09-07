Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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jeanne grier's avatar
jeanne grier
6h

I am more than a little concerned with the apathy I see among my Christian and Jewish friends regarding terrorist threats and acts of violence in our nation. I am not certain about the Jewish community as much, ( I do live right "next door" to one of the largest Jewish communities in the nation. I have many many friends and former co-workers who live in that area.) I may be wrong but I consider it a bit naive for anyone to expect 9-11, which is also Rosh Hashanah, or any other holiday to pass peaceably without incident or to occur "normal as usual". I dont think that the American Church is ready for much. A few good church leaders are preparing their people for general and heightened suffering and persecution. I am not sure whether they are also taking extra precautionary steps with securing their property and their congregations. I hope so. One Canadian church pastor took extra steps towards security after my Canadian friend showed him an email newsletter from you. Keep up the good and great Godly work you are doing. God bless.

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Pancho Yarra's avatar
Pancho Yarra
3hEdited

Churches should be more vigilant this weekend. Incidents happen during anniversaries because it’s an anniversary. This is a major anniversary. God Bless You All

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