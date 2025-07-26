NEW TRAINING UPDATE! Starting in this edition, I will include training opportunities at the end of the weekly crime bulletin. Some will be training that I am conducting, some will be training that others are conducting. Take a look below and let me know if it helps you out and if you want to see this in the future.

TERROR UPDATE

ISIS Propaganda Urges Violence Against Christians and Jews in the West

In its ongoing digital propaganda campaign, the Islamic State has intensified its calls for violence targeting religious minorities, specifically Christians and Jews in Western countries. ISIS's Al-Naba newsletter has continued to distribute directives encouraging operatives and sympathizers to attack Christian and Jewish individuals “in the streets of Europe and Crusader America.” This messaging aligns with a broader narrative that portrays Western nations as enemies of Islam, thereby justifying acts of terror under the guise of religious obligation. These publications also emphasize operational security and clandestine activity, positioning such violence as both a tactical imperative and a religious duty.

Al-Naba Editorial 499, “Security Education,” Islamic State Central Media. (2025). Al-Naba, Issue 499.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is just another reminder that we need to be on alert and ever watchful and not let our guard down. Continue to train, train and train some more. Not just range training, but in your situational awareness. You also need to look at your church and look for weak points in security and fix them.

VIOLENT CRIME/CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Armed Attack Foiled by Congregants at Chambersburg Church Dinner

A potentially deadly situation was averted at Cedar Street Mennonite Church in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, when attendees restrained a man who allegedly brandished a knife and attempted to set a fire during a church dinner on July 22. The suspect, age 38, is facing charges including attempted arson, terroristic threats, and assault after reportedly threatening a woman, stabbing a wall, and trying to ignite a chair cushion in a dining room filled with children, elderly, and disabled individuals. Quick action by churchgoers prevented a fire and further harm. The suspect is being held without bail at Franklin County Jail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 29.

🛡️ My thoughts: I’m so glad that this turned out the way it did. Maintain your situational awareness and be ready for anything. It’s that simple. Have a plan for anything and train, train and then train somemore.

Shooting Death in Church Parking Lot in Gwinnett County, Georgia

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide after the body of a 28-year-old man was discovered with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of Cannon United Methodist Church, located on the 2400 block of Webb Gin House Road in the Snellville area of Georgia. The victim, identified as a Lawrenceville resident, was found early Tuesday morning by a passerby. Authorities stated that the homicide does not appear to be connected to the church itself, and it remains unclear if the murder occurred at that location. Investigators believe the incident was isolated and do not consider there to be a broader threat to the community. No suspects have been named, and the investigation is ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: Most violent crime at churches happens after hours. When people are fleeing death, they flee to a nearby church. Drugs are also great places to deal drugs after hours. For this reason, you need to equip your church with a 4k video system.

Person with Gunshot Wound Found at Williamsburg Church

On Thursday morning, a person suffering from a gunshot wound was discovered in the parking lot of Gilead Christian Academy, a church located at 8660 Pocahontas Trail in Williamsburg, Virginia. The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m., according to the James City County Police Department. Authorities have not determined where the individual was shot but stated that the situation is not being treated as foul play and poses no threat to the community. Details about the victim’s identity and condition remain undisclosed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Machete Attack Reported at Trinity Church in Morgantown, West Virginia

A 53-year-old woman from Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, has been arrested and charged with malicious assault after allegedly attacking a man with a machete at Trinity Church on Willey Street in Morgantown, West Virginia. The incident occurred on July 18, prompting a response from Morgantown Police after reports that a person had been severely cut and was bleeding. Officers arrived to find the male victim bleeding from both lower legs, with bystanders providing aid. The suspect was found inside the church with a leg injury and was taken into custody. The machete was recovered at the scene, and the victim received medical attention for his wounds.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is a great reminder about the need for a dedicated medical team on your safety ministry. They should be training all church members on stop the bleed and there should be a trauma kit that is clearly visible and accessible to all in a common area. If you see a person striking another with a machete and you feel that person’s life is in danger or others around them are in danger, deadly force may be needed. The time for talk pretty much ended when they start striking a person with a machete. Take my course below on Use of Force to get in the right frame of mind on this subject.

Krishna Temple in Utah Targeted in Shooting, Authorities Seek Suspect

Authorities in Spanish Fork, Utah, are actively investigating a shooting incident at the Krishna Lotus Temple that occurred on June 30. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that multiple bullet holes and shell casings were found at the scene, contradicting initial characterizations of the incident as simple vandalism. Officials are now searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to the suspect and are working with federal, state, and local agencies. A $10,000 reward is being offered by an anonymous source for information leading to an arrest and prosecution. The temple, completed in 2001, is a prominent spiritual center known for its outreach and interfaith relationships.

🛡️ My thoughts: To those from the Krishna Temple who reached out—thank you for asking what can be done. What happened was a targeted act of violence. I recommend installing quality security cameras, organizing a trained safety team, conducting regular drills, and building relationships with local law enforcement and other faith communities. Most importantly, in times like this, many seek deeper answers. If you ever want to learn more about who Jesus is and the peace He offers, I’d be honored to talk with you. You can always reply to this email to start the conversation about Him.

SEX CRIMES

Teacher at North River Christian Academy Arrested for Sexual Relationship with Student

A 35-year-old teacher at North River Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has been arrested and charged with engaging in a sex act with a student. The charge followed a report from the student’s parents on July 16, who informed the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit of the alleged relationship. Authorities obtained warrants after an investigation, and the teacher was taken into custody on July 18. Law enforcement officials believe there may be additional victims. The school released a public statement acknowledging the arrest, affirming their cooperation with authorities, and emphasizing concern for the well-being of the school community.

🛡️ My thoughts: Most people do not realize how many women commit sex crimes. It shocked me when I first became a cop. So many churches discount female staff as potential pedophiles because of their gender. Do not fall into this trap. All staff should abide by the strict policies of your church.

Former Youth Leader at Grace Baptist Church Charged with Criminal Sexual Abuse

A former youth leader at Grace Baptist Church in Decatur, Illinois, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual abuse involving minors. According to authorities, the 31-year-old suspect allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct with several underage girls over a span of more than ten years. The investigation by Decatur and Clinton Police Departments revealed concerning communications, interviews with multiple individuals, and statements from the suspect that led to his arrest on July 16, 2025. Church leadership acknowledged past concerns, including questionable social media activity and communications with minors, which eventually led to the suspect being removed from his position. He is currently facing prosecution, and law enforcement encourages any additional potential witnesses to come forward.

🛡️ My thoughts: If your church allows adults to privately message or spend time alone with minors, stop now. Implement a two-deep policy, conduct regular social media reviews, and establish a reporting system that’s safe for teens and parents. Safety in ministry means both spiritual and physical protection. Also, if you are so concerned about someone’s behavior that you terminated him, you should’ve called the police as well. You are a mandated reporter.

New Molestation Charges Filed Against Former Volunteer at Gainesville Church Camp

Three new criminal charges of lewd and lascivious molestation have been filed against a former volunteer at Ignite Life Center, a Gainesville, Florida church affiliated with the Florida Multicultural District of the Assemblies of God. The alleged abuse occurred during a 2021 summer camp hosted by the church, and all known victims are young boys. The accused is currently serving a five-year sentence for previous offenses and is also subject to eight years of probation and lifelong sex offender registration. In addition to the criminal case, a new civil lawsuit seeks damages exceeding $50,000, citing negligence by both Ignite Life Center and the Florida Multicultural District. The same entities settled three previous lawsuits related to similar allegations in 2024. Related investigations also involve other individuals affiliated with the church, including the son of its head pastor, who faces separate sexual abuse charges.

🛡️ My thoughts: The Body of Christ has a huge problem with pedophiles injecting themselves into our churches. We have to do better at stopping these people. in the last two weeks, we’ve had one active shooter, but probably 10 sexual assaults of CHILDREN! What are YOU doing to stop it? Make sure you have a solid policy in place and stick to it. Do background checks on everyone, including the pastor and his family.

Maryland Pastor and Former Teacher Arrested on Over 20 Child Sex Abuse Charges

A former pastor and teacher in Maryland has been arrested and charged with more than 20 child sex abuse-related offenses. The suspect, age 58, served as pastor at Jessup Baptist Church in Jessup and taught at Elvaton Christian Academy in Millersville from 2020 to 2025. The investigation began on May 1 when Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of inappropriate behavior involving a former teacher at Elvaton Christian Academy. Multiple parents came forward at the time, leading authorities to identify the pastor as the suspect. He now faces charges including felony sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense, and several counts of second-degree assault. At least five alleged victims have been identified so far.

ARSON/FIRES

Arson Investigation Underway After Cross Set on Fire at New York Church

Authorities in Kingston, New York, are investigating an act of arson after a large wooden cross was intentionally set on fire outside Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church early on the morning of July 23. The 8-foot cross, which was positioned near the church’s shrubbery on Albany Avenue, was the only item damaged in the incident. Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze before it could spread further. The Kingston Police Department is working with the Kingston Fire Department, the New York State Arson Task Force, and the ATF to determine who is responsible. No suspects have been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Fire Heavily Damages Maryland Church Sanctuary and Fellowship Hall

First Presbyterian Church of Howard County in Columbia, Maryland, suffered significant fire damage on July 1 due to a lightning-caused gas line fire. The blaze affected the sanctuary, fellowship hall, and structural beams beneath the sanctuary floor, rendering the church building unusable for worship for an estimated six to twelve months. The fire was traced to a lightning strike that ignited a gas line running beneath the sanctuary stage. Ten fire trucks responded, and crews were able to contain the fire before it spread further. No injuries were reported. Local Presbyterian congregations have offered their support, and restoration efforts are underway with assistance from insurance and church disaster services.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is a strong reminder that your church safety ministry should include fire response planning and facility inspection protocols, especially concerning gas lines and lightning protection systems. Emergency evacuations, alarm checks, and fire drills should be part of your regular safety rhythm. We often think about security from violence, but safety also includes preparation for natural disasters and infrastructure failures.

PROPERTY CRIMES

FBI Investigating Anti-Religious Vandalism at Churches in Pennsylvania and Kansas

Photo courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania, part of Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish, was targeted with anti-Catholic and antisemitic graffiti sometime between July 8 and 9. The vandalism included spray paint on a statue of Mary and commemorative plaques, prompting an FBI investigation after the Baldwin Borough Police turned the case over to federal authorities. In a separate incident in Olmitz, Kansas, the former St. Ann School—now used for parish education—was vandalized with Nazi symbols, destroyed furnishings, and small fires set throughout the building. Authorities have identified three juvenile suspects in the Kansas case, with anticipated charges including arson, burglary, and criminal damage. Both incidents are being treated as hate crimes, with law enforcement and interfaith organizations expressing condemnation and support for affected communities.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Ongoing Christian Massacres in Nigeria Claim 50 More Lives

In the latest atrocity amid the ongoing persecution of Christians in Nigeria, 50 more individuals—many of them women and children—were gruesomely murdered in Yalawata, Benue State. Eyewitness accounts describe jihadist militants setting homes on fire to force residents out before attacking them with machetes. Victims reportedly had their skulls split and, in at least one case, a pregnant woman carrying twins was disemboweled. These attacks, marked by brutal violence and religious chanting, have been repeatedly ignored by local and national authorities, some of whom are allegedly connected to the attackers through ethnic or religious ties. A recent confession by a captured militant implicated a local military officer in supplying aid to the attackers. Advocacy organizations such as TruthNigeria.com and EquippingThePersecuted.org are now hosting events in Washington, D.C., including a documentary screening and keynote addresses, to raise international awareness and demand accountability.

Evangelical Pastor and Family Killed in Targeted Massacre in Suwayda, Syria

An Evangelical pastor and approximately 20 members of his extended family were killed in Suwayda, Syria, over the weekend during a surge in violence linked to ongoing clashes between Bedouin fighters and Druze militias. The victims, who had converted from the Druze faith to Christianity, included the pastor's parents, siblings, children, and other close relatives. He led the Good Shepherd Evangelical Church, one of the few Christian congregations in the region. Church and human rights organizations have called the massacre a targeted act of terrorism, and Christian leaders are urging immediate humanitarian intervention. The area remains under siege, suffering from a lack of food, water, electricity, and internet, with heavy shelling continuing despite a declared ceasefire. The massacre has drawn regional and international condemnation amid broader concerns about religious persecution and ongoing civilian casualties in the conflict.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is a heartbreaking reminder of what true persecution looks like. This pastor and his entire family paid the ultimate price for their faith in Christ. While we focus on safety training and preparedness here, let’s not forget to also lift up our brothers and sisters who face real life-and-death threats simply for being Christians. And for those of us in relative peace, we must train harder and stay ready—because spiritual warfare takes many forms, and our responsibility to protect God’s people is serious.

