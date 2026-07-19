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What Happened

On the evening of July 17, 2026, a funeral was underway at Greater Love Tabernacle Church on Plymouth Road at Longacre Street on Detroit’s west side. Mourners had gathered to bury a young man who, according to Mayor Mary Sheffield, had died in a car accident. It should have been an ordinary evening of grief and remembrance. It did not stay that way.

At about 5:48 p.m., a physical fight broke out among people outside the church. Police say the argument grew out of an existing dispute between some of those present. During the fight one man in his mid-twenties pulled a handgun and fired into the crowd. Four people went down, all struck in the lower extremities.

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Here is the detail that changed everything. Directly across the street, at the O.H. Pye III Funeral Home, a separate visitation was being held that same evening. Detroit Police had received advance notice that the visitation carried a potential for violence, and officers from the 6th Precinct had been posted there ahead of time specifically because of that threat. One of those officers heard the shots, turned, and saw the gunman firing. The officer returned fire and struck the shooter in the lower extremities, ending the attack on the spot.

Five people in total were struck, the four original victims and the suspect, all in their mid-twenties to mid-thirties, and all hit in the legs. Every one of them is expected to survive. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and his weapon was recovered. As of this writing his name and charges have not been released.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison called it an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public and praised the officer directly. “Our officer is absolutely a hero,” Bettison said. “You don’t come to work expecting to have to do this, but the officer saw the threat and took action.” Mayor Sheffield put it plainly: “That response saved lives.”

Sit with the geography of this one. The threat that brought police to that block was not the church funeral. It was the visitation across the street. The violence erupted at the funeral nobody had flagged.

Lessons for Church Security Teams

The Property Next Door Is Part of Your Threat Picture

The intelligence that put officers on that block was tied to the funeral home across the street, not to Greater Love Tabernacle. The church was hosting what everyone expected to be a routine service for a young man killed in a traffic accident. And yet the gunfire happened on the church side of the street. This is the part every safety team leader needs to absorb. You do not get to choose your neighbors on a given night, and grief draws crowds that overlap. When two funerals sit across a single street and one of them has known tensions attached to it, both properties are now inside the same threat picture. If your church shares a block, a parking lot, or a sightline with another venue holding an event, your posture has to account for what is happening next door, not only what is happening in your own sanctuary. Your awareness cannot stop at your own property line.

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Know Who You Are Memorializing

I have said this for years and I will keep saying it. When your church agrees to host a funeral, you are agreeing to gather that person’s entire world in one place at one known time. That is a gift to the family and it can be a gift to anyone who wanted that person, or the people around him, in a predictable location. Before you put a service on the calendar, do your due diligence. Find out how the deceased died. Find out who he was connected to. This is not about judging a grieving family or turning anyone away. Most funerals, including funerals for people who lived hard lives, pass without a single problem. But if the deceased was tied to criminal activity or a gang, then his associates, his rivals, and every unsettled account he left behind now have a date, a time, and an address. A rival can use that window to settle a score. Two hostile groups forced into the same space can turn a shove into gunfire. You cannot manage a risk you refused to look at. Ask the questions first.

The Fight Comes Before the Gun

Read the sequence again. There was no sniper on a rooftop and no planned ambush. A fight broke out, and then a handgun came out. That is the pattern in the overwhelming majority of these funeral shootings. You bring hurting, angry people together, you add old grievances and sometimes alcohol, and the temperature climbs until one person decides to end an argument with a trigger. This tells your team exactly where to focus. The intervention point is not the moment the gun appears. It is the argument, the raised voices, the two men squaring off, the cluster that suddenly goes quiet and tight. Your people need to be trained to move toward rising tension early, to separate and de-escalate before a fist is thrown, because once the weapon is out you are no longer preventing anything, you are only reacting to it. Move on the argument, not on the gun.

One Trained Man, Already in Position

The reason four people are recovering instead of a family planning four more funerals is that a trained man was already in position and did not freeze. He did not have to sprint from three blocks away. He was posted, he was alert, and when the shooting started he closed the distance and stopped the threat in seconds. That is the entire argument for a real security presence, made in a single evening. A congregation that leaves its safety to chance is betting that nothing will ever go wrong on the one night the wrong two people show up. Whether your protector is an off-duty officer you hired, a licensed member of your team, or a trained volunteer standing post, he has to be trained and he has to be there. A man in the parking lot with no training is not going to stop this, and a trained man sitting at home is no help either. You need him on post before the first shot, because after the first shot all anyone can do is work to stop the bleeding.

Biblical Perspective

We spend most of our time on tactics, on posts and sightlines and response times, and we should. But Keith always tells you to go to the root, so let us go there. Where does a funeral shooting actually come from? Scripture answers that question with uncomfortable precision.

James 4:1-2 (ESV): “What causes quarrels and fights among you? Is it not this, that your passions are at war within you? You desire and do not have, so you murder. You covet and cannot obtain, so you fight and quarrel.”

That is the autopsy of what happened on Plymouth Road. Not a hardware problem, a heart problem. Passions at war on the inside spilling out as fists and then bullets on the outside. James does not blame the weapon and neither should we. The gun did not start the fight. The dispute did. The unpaid debt, the disrespect, the grudge carried into a place of mourning, that is the war James is describing, and it was already raging in those men long before anyone reached his waistband. When we understand that the violence begins in the human heart, we stop being surprised that it follows people even into a house of grief. The heart brings its war wherever the body goes, including to a funeral.

If James shows us the root, Nehemiah shows us the response. Keith brings up Nehemiah often, and for good reason, but do not stop at the famous line about fighting for your brethren. Look at the architecture of how Nehemiah actually protected his people while they did holy work.

Nehemiah 4:9 (ESV): “And we prayed to our God and set a guard as a protection against them day and night.”

Notice the order and notice the “and.” They prayed, and they set a guard. Not one or the other. Nehemiah did not treat prayer and posted watchmen as competitors. He treated them as partners. The same chapter shows his builders working with a tool in one hand and a weapon in the other.

Nehemiah 4:17-18 (ESV): “Those who carried burdens were loaded in such a way that each labored on the work with one hand and held his weapon with the other. And each of the builders had his sword strapped at his side while he built.”

This is your model for a church that wants to worship and remain safe at the same time. The builders did not abandon the work to stand guard, and they did not lay down their guard to do the work. They did both at once, with the sword strapped on while the trowel moved. A congregation is not being unfaithful when it posts a guard at a funeral. It is being like Nehemiah’s builders, doing the sacred work with one hand and holding the means of protection with the other. And when the trumpet sounded in that chapter, the scattered workers knew to rally to one point. Your team needs that trumpet too, a plan and a signal so that when trouble breaks out at one corner of the property, everyone knows where to converge.

The bridge between James and Nehemiah is the whole ministry of church security in two sentences. The war starts in the heart, which is why we preach the gospel and call men to lay down their grievances at the cross. And because that war still spills into the street this side of heaven, we set a guard. We are watchmen who understand the enemy is not finally the man with the gun, he is a casualty of the same war we all fight. We stand our post anyway, sword strapped on, praying for the very people we may have to stop.

Final Assessment

This was not a mass shooter with a manifesto. It was a dispute that walked into a funeral and came out shooting, and it landed at the one church on the block that had no reason to expect it. Four people are recovering instead of dead for one reason, a trained officer was posted nearby for an entirely different threat and had the awareness and the will to act when the shooting started.

Take three things from Detroit. First, your threat picture does not end at your property line, so when you share a block or a night with another venue, you plan for their crowd as well as your own. Second, you have a duty to know who you are memorializing, because agreeing to host a funeral means agreeing to gather that person’s whole world at a published time and place. Third, the moment to intervene is the argument, not the gunshot, so train your people to move toward rising tension early and de-escalate before a hand ever reaches a waistband.

The heart of the problem is exactly that, the heart. We cannot rewrite what men carry into a room, but we can refuse to be caught unprepared when it comes out. Pray, and set a guard. Both hands full. That is the job.

If this incident review helped you think through your own team’s posture, leave a comment below with how your church handles funerals and outside events. Then share this with your pastor or your team leader and talk it through before the next service, not after the next incident.

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