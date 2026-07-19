Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donn Kraemer's avatar
Donn Kraemer
6h

Often it's too many "it'll never happen at MY church"-people in authority positions. But...we can tell them, let others know that we have informed them, & document that we've so advised. Then, go ahead & take precautions anyway.

Reply
Share
Joshua Smith's avatar
Joshua Smith
3h

Keith is doing double duty today. First and third person. Impressive.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture