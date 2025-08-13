Christian Warrior Training

Snake
Thank you. I will not go into great detail, but my church approached me over a decade ago about training those who were willing and able to start a church security detail. I did.

I was fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to speak to the congregation about this. Within the 1st year, my church put up the money to harden the building. We now keep the doors locked during (aside from the front entrance) church. We created a rotating team of those who met my personal requirements with pistols (I’m just an average citizen raised and trained by Vets/many courses and classes since).

Myself or another who is willing and able guard the front door and others stand guard at all locked doors. We have someone inside monitoring surveillance cameras live. We rotate every week so everyone only misses 1 morning and evening sermon every 6 weeks now.

We have over 198 CCW carriers weekly. Not unusual given my location. That’s over half of our congregation. We have people at the entrances to the sanctuary during church. All concealed carry.

That small plan that started with 12 of us has now grown into a well oiled machine a decade later. Nothing is fail safe. We did the best we could with what we had. And we had more than we ever imagined.

Great video and again, thank you.

MrsG
Statistics are always very helpful to inspire proactive measures. Thank you for this post!

