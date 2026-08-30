Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Dan Jacobs's avatar
Dan Jacobs
11h

Thank you Keith. Good to read church security teams are involved in aborting many of these incidents. Kudos!

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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
11h

God bless you 🙏

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