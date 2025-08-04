We Raised $8,000 For Fallen & Wounded Firefighters in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho!

Our class in Idaho was meant to raise money for firefighters killed and wounded in an active shooter incident last month. We did that and did some great training at the same time. Thank you to the people that came to the Christian Warrior Academy and donated money to a great cause. You are all wonderful people.

Sorry for the Late Newsletter

After teaching the class above, I ran to the mountains to spend time with the Lord, friends and to decompress. I’m still up here at about 8,000 feet and I was delayed by this beautiful moose that hung out in our campground for a few hours. I hope you understand and enjoy the late newsletter.

TERRORISM

Armed Citizen and Bystanders Help Halt Mass Stabbing at Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan

On Saturday, July 26, a mass stabbing occurred at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, resulting in injuries to at least 11 people—six in critical condition and five seriously hurt. The attack began around 4:45 p.m. near the cash registers, when a 42-year-old local man allegedly carried out random assaults with a folding-style knife. The suspect, who acted alone, was confronted in the parking lot by bystanders, including an armed citizen, who ordered him to drop his weapon before deputies arrived and arrested him. Authorities credited the quick action of civilians with preventing further harm. All victims were taken to Munson Medical Center, with some requiring surgery. The FBI is also assisting in the ongoing investigation, though a motive has not yet been determined.

🛡️ My thoughts: Someone remembered their ABC’s. However…. it is apparent that he has not been training when you look at the video. You need to train, train some more and when you are tired, train even more. You don’t get to pick and choose when an event will happen. You will rise to the level of your training. Make sure that level is high.

VIOLENT CRIME/CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Teen Fatally Shot at Parish Festival at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Tulsa

A teenage male was fatally shot at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa, Oklahoma, during a parish festival on the evening of July 27. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. as the event, attended by several hundred people, was concluding. Tulsa police reported the victim was shot in the chest and transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. No other injuries were reported. Another young male was detained at the scene but is not currently considered a main suspect. Authorities are actively searching for the primary suspect, believed to be an underage male. The investigation is ongoing.

Man Charged with Multiple Assaults During Church Service in Charlottesville, Virginia

A man was charged with seven counts of assault and battery following an alleged attack at St. Paul’s Memorial Church in Charlottesville, Virginia, on the morning of July 27. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, the man began physically assaulting attendees shortly before a Sunday service. Although no serious injuries were reported, church members managed to restrain the suspect until police arrived around 9:45 a.m. He was taken into custody without further incident. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are encouraging anyone with additional information to come forward.

🛡️ My thoughts: First, you must have a security team at your church. At least have a plan. Churches are a magnet for those that are possessed or mentally ill. Then we have people that just want to kill us for who we are. Make sure your team can stop any attack within 10 seconds. That is still a long time, but it is a reasonable time. Do walk throughs to see what your time will be.

Woman Fatally Shot Near First Southern Baptist Church in Bryant, Arkansas

In the early hours of July 28, a woman was found fatally shot near First Southern Baptist Church in Bryant, Arkansas. Police responded to a call around 2:15 a.m. regarding a stolen vehicle and discovered a 23-year-old woman in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds to her abdomen. She was transported to a local hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. Authorities arrested a 24-year-old Bryant man at the scene, who has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: People that are fleeing a life threatening situation will often run to a nearby church. It is human nature to seek safety and security at a church. This means they are bringing that danger with them. Most violent crime at churches are like this one; happening at night when no one is at the church. But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen during the day when you are there. Keep this in mind and continually be on alert while at church.

York Pastor Charged with Strangling and Threatening to Kill Wife During Domestic Dispute

The pastor of Bethel Commandment Church in York, Pennsylvania, was arrested on July 4 after allegedly strangling and threatening to kill his wife during a domestic dispute over his extramarital affair. According to court documents, the 47-year-old pastor reportedly beat his wife, made explicit death threats, and attempted to locate a gun during the July 3 altercation at their home in Springettsbury Township. He has been charged with three felonies, including aggravated assault and two counts of strangulation, along with misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats and simple assault. The case remains under investigation.

🛡️ My thoughts: This kind of violence is horrifying no matter where it happens, but it is especially tragic when it comes from someone in spiritual leadership. Churches must be vigilant and hold leaders accountable. Abuse must never be tolerated or hidden behind a pulpit. Prayer is important, but so is action and protection for victims.

Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Washington Church Over $8; Two Charged with Murder

Two individuals have been charged in the March 31 killing of a 66-year-old man outside Northwest Baptist Church in Marysville, Washington. Prosecutors allege that Keith Michael Stuard stabbed the victim during a robbery attempt, shouting demands for his wallet. The victim attempted to flee but was fatally stabbed in the chest. Authorities say Andrew Prescott Elliott, who drove the group to the location, planned the robbery, supplied the knife, and kept the $8 taken from the victim, whom he mistakenly believed was carrying thousands. Surveillance footage, forensic evidence, and witness testimony led to the arrests and charges of both men with first- and second-degree murder.

SEX CRIMES

Las Vegas Man Arrested for Child Sex Abuse Linked to Church Connection

A 74-year-old man in Las Vegas has been arrested on multiple charges of lewdness involving a child under the age of 14, following allegations connected to a local church. Authorities say the suspect met the victim’s family through church involvement and allegedly hosted the child at his home on July 9, where the reported abuse occurred. He was arrested on July 24 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail, which he posted before being released on July 28. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is continuing the investigation and is seeking potential additional victims who may have had similar interactions with the suspect.

🛡️ My thoughts: It is devastating to see another case where trust built through a church connection was used to harm a child. Churches must implement strict safeguards and never assume that age or appearance indicates safety. Every adult who interacts with children in a church setting should be screened, trained, and closely monitored.

Woman Arrested After Undressing at Church Event in Madison, Wisconsin

A 44-year-old woman was arrested on July 28 after allegedly undressing in front of nearly 100 attendees at a church-hosted musical event on Madison’s southwest side. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Raymond Road. According to the Madison Police Department, the woman also made threats and insults toward officers during her arrest. She now faces charges of disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the behavior, and the investigation is ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: “Naked people kill cops.” That’s a saying I was taught decades ago in the police academy and they were right! You should remember that every time you deal with a naked person. It always turns into a fight. You won’t use deadly force, so You’ll need intermediary force like pepper spray. Wait, if you can, for the cops to deal with the naked person. But, if you have to deal with it, just keep that saying in mind and know it will more than likely turn violent.

ARSON/FIRES

Former St. Paul's Church Fire in Hazleton Now Ruled an Arson

Authorities have confirmed that the fire which broke out on the night of July 26 at the former St. Paul’s Church in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, was intentionally set and is now officially classified as an arson. The fire, which started around 9:45 p.m. on the third floor, required multiple fire departments to bring it under control. Investigators determined the fire originated in more than one location within the building. No injuries were reported, but the blaze caused significant damage to the historic structure.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is our weekly reminder that EVERY church needs a fire alarm, burglar alarm and a 4k video system.

PROPERTY CRIMES

Former Pastor’s Wife Accused of Embezzling Over $180,000 from Florida Church

A former pastor’s wife in Crystal River, Florida, has been charged with grand theft and fraud after allegedly using over $180,000 of Gulf to Lake Baptist Church funds for personal purchases. Nancy Mitchell Bertine, 74, who served as worship pastor and was married to the church's founding senior pastor, is accused of using a church credit card and Amazon account over a four-year span to buy items including pet food, cosmetics, clothing, and lingerie. The alleged scheme was uncovered after the couple divorced and church staff conducted an audit following irregularities tied to her work computer. Though Bertine admitted to some unauthorized purchases and claimed to have repaid some amounts, over $180,000 remains unaccounted for. She is scheduled to appear in court on August 8, and the investigation continues.

🛡️ My thoughts: You should have dual signatures for expenditures at your church and you should have very frequent audits. It keeps everyone honest and secures the money that your congregation entrusts to you.

Ransomware Gang Demands $600K from Indiana Megachurch After Data Breach

First Baptist Church of Hammond, Indiana’s largest church, is facing a $600,000 ransom demand from the ransomware group Rhysida following a cyberattack in July 2025. The breach, which the church publicly acknowledged on July 15, compromised sensitive personal data of staff, missionaries, and volunteers, including Social Security numbers, health records, and ID details. Rhysida has given the church one week to pay approximately 5 bitcoins or risk having the stolen data auctioned off and their systems permanently locked. While the church has not confirmed the gang’s claims or announced if it intends to pay, the investigation is ongoing. The church, which also operates schools and a pastoral college, has not yet offered credit monitoring to affected individuals.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is exactly why churches need to take cybersecurity seriously. Too many churches operate under the false assumption that they are too small or insignificant to be targeted. First Baptist Church of Hammond is a large church, but the truth is that any church with sensitive data is a potential target. It is not just about protecting systems. It is about protecting the people who trust the church with their most personal information. Cybersecurity needs to be prioritized with the same diligence as physical security or financial stewardship. We cannot afford to be passive anymore.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

Islamic State-Linked Rebels Massacre at Catholic Church in Eastern Congo

At least 34 people were killed when Islamic State-backed Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels attacked a Catholic church in Komanda, Ituri Province, in eastern Congo during the early hours of July 27. The assailants stormed the church around 1 a.m., also setting fire to surrounding homes and shops. Some estimates place the death toll as high as 43, while others report 10 confirmed fatalities, reflecting ongoing uncertainty. Video footage from the aftermath showed burning structures and victims' bodies, with survivors in visible shock. In a related incident, five more individuals were killed in a nearby village, and others were abducted. The attackers reportedly fled before military forces arrived. The ADF, which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019, continues to pose a severe threat in the region, operating across the Uganda-Congo border and carrying out repeated civilian massacres.

Christian Convert Murdered by Family Members in Eastern Uganda

A 37-year-old Christian convert in Kaliro village, Kaliro District, eastern Uganda, was brutally killed by Muslim family members on July 18 while praying at home. The man, who had converted to Christianity in April, had locked himself in his house during Friday mosque prayers to study the Bible and pray. Upon hearing him pray in the name of Jesus, family members forced entry into his home, destroyed his Bible, and assaulted him. The attack escalated when more relatives arrived with weapons, ultimately stabbing him in the chest. Neighbors attempted to rescue him, but he died en route to a nearby clinic. The convert had been actively involved in church activities, including Bible studies and vocational training. Despite Uganda’s constitutional protection of religious freedom, Christian converts from Islam in the region continue to face violent persecution. No arrests have been made as of the latest report.

🛡️ My thoughts: We need to continually pray for our brothers and sisters in Africa. they are the most persecuted Christians in the world. I suggest finding a trustworthy group to donate to to help them. Leave a note in the comments of your favorite, trustworthy, Christian charity for Africa.

