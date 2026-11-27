Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. It’s also a good time to thank the men and women who stand watch over our churches. Most of them buy their own gear, give up their seat in the sanctuary, and show up early to unlock the doors.

This year’s list starts with my book, followed by gear and services from partners I trust, along with coffee and mugs from the Christian Warrior Training store.

To my followers at Christian Warrior Training, the best gift you can give me is a paid subscription. Your support goes a long way in helping me provide training to Christian men and women around the country who want to protect our churches.

Order store items by December 10 for Christmas delivery.

Black Friday sale: use code BFCM10 for 10% off everything in the Christian Warrior Training store, plus free shipping on orders over $75, Friday, November 27 through Monday, November 30. It covers coffee, mugs, my book, and apparel (Coffee Club subscriptions and gift cards excluded).

1. The Church Security Team Leader

The Church Security Team Leader: A Biblical Guide to Building, Training, and Leading Your Team

“Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens another.” (Proverbs 27:17)

My book, written for the men and women who build and lead church security teams. It covers how to build a team, train it, and lead it from a biblical foundation. Buy one for your team leader, or a copy for everyone on the team.

Get it here. $19.99

2. Streamlight ProTac 2.0 Tactical Flashlight

Streamlight 89000 ProTac 2.0 2,000-Lumen Tactical Flashlight, Black

A dependable light is one of the first tools every security team member should carry. The Streamlight ProTac 2.0 is a durable, rechargeable tactical light with up to 2,000 lumens, compact enough to carry every service.

Get it here.

3. TYT MD-UV390 Plus Two-Way Radio

TYT MD-UV390 Plus Digital Two Way Radio, Waterproof IP67, Dual Band DMR

A security team depends on communication during a service or an emergency. The TYT MD-UV390 Plus is a waterproof, dual-band radio with clear digital and analog transmission, a reliable choice for church security teams.

Get it here.

4. North American Rescue M-FAK Mini First Aid Kit

North American Rescue M-FAK Mini First Aid Kit, Black, with C-A-T Tourniquet and Vented Chest Seals

“He went to him and bound up his wounds, pouring on oil and wine.” (Luke 10:34)

A trauma kit lets security team members treat serious injuries until paramedics arrive. The North American Rescue Mini First Aid Kit (M-FAK) is a compact individual first aid kit (IFAK) that holds a genuine Gen 7 Combat Application Tourniquet (CAT), vented chest seals, a 4-inch emergency trauma dressing, and S-rolled gauze. It is about 6 by 3 inches and mounts on a duty belt or tactical vest, so team members can wear it every service.

Get it here.

5. Kershaw Brawler Pocket Knife

Kershaw Brawler Pocket Knife, All-Black, 3 Inch Tanto Blade

A reliable knife is an everyday tool for a security team member, from opening supply boxes to cutting a seatbelt in an emergency. The Kershaw Brawler has a 3-inch, all-black tanto blade built for hard use.

Get it here.

6. Tactical Pen and Waterproof Notebooks

BellaVitas Military Tactical Pen with Glass Breaker, 12 Refills, and 2 Waterproof Notebooks

If it isn’t written down, it didn’t happen. This set pairs a tactical pen with a built-in glass breaker and two waterproof notebooks, so your team can document incidents and patrol notes in any weather.

Get it here.

7. DSM Safety Products SECURITY Banner

SECURITY: Yellow/Green Safety Banner

“And we prayed to our God and set a guard as a protection against them day and night.” (Nehemiah 4:9)

Non-uniformed team members need a fast way to identify themselves during an emergency. This high-visibility yellow and green SECURITY banner deploys one-handed, so team members can identify themselves fast.

Get it here.

8. T.REX ARMS Sidecar Holster

T.REX Sidecar IWB Holster System

A good holster is the foundation of carrying safely. The Sidecar is an appendix inside-the-waistband (IWB) holster that carries a full-size handgun and a spare magazine in one unit. The magazine carrier can be swapped for a tourniquet or handcuffs, and an included wing lets you wear it at the 3 to 5 o’clock position. It’s made in the USA by T.REX ARMS and has a lifetime warranty.

Use code CWT at checkout for 15% off at T.REX ARMS.

Get it here.

9. Christian Warrior Coffee Club

The gift that keeps arriving after Christmas. Pick a Christian Warrior Coffee, choose the grind and whether it ships every 2 or 4 weeks, and save 5% on every delivery. Bags start at $26.99.

Start a subscription here.

10. Jesus Saves Mug and Coffee Sample Pack

Jesus Saves Mug

Christian Warrior Coffee Best Sellers Sample Pack

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16)

Our Jesus Saves mug, paired with the Best Sellers Sample Pack so they can try six of our coffees. Each 2 oz pack brews about a full pot.

Get the mug here ($18.99) and the sample pack here ($30.99).

11. Be Watchful Mug and Bali Blue Moon Coffee

Be Watchful Mug (1 Corinthians 16:13)

Christian Warrior Coffee Bali Blue Moon

“O LORD, in the morning you hear my voice; in the morning I prepare a sacrifice for you and watch.” (Psalm 5:3)

Most security team members are in the building before anyone else on Sunday morning. Pair our Be Watchful mug with a bag of Bali Blue Moon, a smooth single-origin coffee.

Get the mug here ($16.99) and the coffee here ($27.99).

12. Premier Body Armor

Premier Body Armor Everyday Armor T-Shirt, Concealable Level IIIA

Discreet body armor for security team members who need protection without drawing attention on a Sunday morning. The Everyday Armor T-Shirt provides concealable Level IIIA protection.

Get it here.

13. MIRA Safety C21 Gas Mask

MIRA Safety C21 Full-Face Respirator

A full-face respirator with chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) protection. The MIRA C21 is a smart addition to any security team’s preparedness kit.

Use code CWT for 10% off at MIRA Safety.

Get it here.

14. TitanX Smart Laser Training Pistol

TitanX Smart Laser Training Pistol

Real skill is built with repetition. The TitanX lets team members practice trigger control, draws, and decision-making at home without live ammo.

Get it here.

15. POM Pepper Spray

POM MK-3 Pepper Spray, 1.8 oz

A compact, reliable less-lethal option that fits in a pocket. A good choice for team members who need a non-firearm tool.

Get it here.

16. POCLINK POC-2 Titan Push-to-Talk Radio

POCLINK POC-2 Titan Pro-Grade 4G/LTE Global Walkie Talkie, GPS + SOS

This push-to-talk radio runs on the cellular network, so your security team stays connected across the whole campus and anywhere else there is cell coverage. The Titan has a metal body, Global Positioning System (GPS) location, and an SOS alert button, and it comes with a lifetime standard global service plan.

Get it here.

17. Right To Bear Self-Defense Protection

Right To Bear: Christian Warrior Training Member Offer

If you carry to protect your church, you need legal protection too. Right To Bear provides self-defense coverage with multi-state and bail bond protection included. I strongly recommend it for every armed security team member.

Black Friday sale: use code CWTBF at checkout for 25% off, now until December 1.

Get covered here.

18. OZIO Medical Emergency Kits

OZIO Medical Emergency Kits

Physician-designed emergency medical kits that include prescription and over-the-counter medications, so you’re ready to care for your family and team when help is hours away.

Use code CWP10 for 10% off at OZIO Medical.

Get it here.

19. Free Training at Christian Warrior Training

Training is a vital tool for security teams to grow in their calling. Christian Warrior Training offers free, Christ-centered training for church security teams, covering risk assessment, emergency response, conflict resolution, and more.

Start here.

Still not sure what to get? A Christian Warrior Training gift card ($25 to $100) lets them pick their own coffee or gear. It’s delivered by email, so you can still send one after December 10.

Give a gift subscription

Bless Those Who Serve His Church

As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, let us take time to honor those who give up their Sunday mornings to keep God’s people safe while they worship. These gifts remind them of the calling to serve God and protect His people with diligence and faith.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Disclosure: Christian Warrior Training may earn a commission when you purchase through the links in this post, at no extra cost to you. We only recommend products and companies we trust.