On April 17, a gunman opened fire inside the Student Union building at Florida State University. Two people were killed and six more wounded before police brought the attacker down. The response was fast and decisive—and it saved lives.

While the setting was a college campus, the lessons from this event apply directly to church safety teams. If a violent attacker targets your church, the decisions your team makes in the first 30 seconds will determine whether it ends in tragedy or triumph.

🛡️ Lessons for Church Security Teams

1. Early Action Saves Lives

Police ran toward gunfire. A delay would have meant more deaths. Church teams must do the same—move without hesitation when a deadly threat emerges.

2. Consider Your Equipment

Law enforcement used rifles. If your sanctuary is large or has long hallways, you may need similar capabilities. Store long guns securely and train with them.

3. Wear Body Armor

Even plainclothes officers wore armor. Lightweight armor can be worn under a shirt and still stop handgun rounds. Consider this for your team.

4. Stay in Shape

Fitness matters. One officer sprinted to the threat in full gear and still performed effectively. Physical readiness can save others’ lives—and your own.

5. Move Toward the Sound

Officers ran to the sound of the shots. In a church setting, this principle is the same: close distance to the shooter fast and end the threat.

6. Prioritize the Threat

Rescuing victims is important, but neutralizing the shooter stops additional casualties. Your team needs a plan for triage and threat elimination working hand-in-hand.

7. Make the Shot if Necessary

Commands were given. When the shooter failed to comply, officers took the shot. If your laws and policy support it, your team must be ready to act swiftly and lawfully.

8. Coordinate After the Fight

Multiple agencies at FSU worked seamlessly. In churches, this starts with preplanning: know who’s in charge, how to clear the building, and how to link up with law enforcement.

9. Train the Congregation

Students at FSU knew to run or barricade. Churches should teach their members to “Run-Hide-Fight” or a similar strategy in case of attack.

10. Watch the Calendar

Certain dates attract violence: April 20 (Columbine), April 19 (OKC bombing), September 11, October 7. Elevate your alert status around these times.

11. Train Like Lives Depend on It

Because they do. CQB, dry fire, room clearing, use of force, and medical response all need regular reps. When the moment comes, you’ll default to your training.

12. Practice the Dismount

Run drills exiting your car, grabbing your gear, and moving to a post. Don’t wait to learn it under stress.

13. Train to Aim Precisely

A simple drill: tape a small white “pea” on a target’s head zone and practice hitting that, not the entire head. Aim small, miss small.

14. Understand the Attacker's Path

Most active shooters follow these five stages: Fantasy → Planning → Preparation → Approach → Implementation. Learn to recognize the warning signs.

15. Watch for Radicalization and Mental Health Red Flags

Radical ideology and untreated mental illness are growing threats. If someone speaks of harming others, treat it as a serious warning.

16. Be Ready—Always

This was the second school shooting that week. Whether you’re on duty or off, always carry your essentials: weapon, spare mag, tourniquet, and charged phone.

17. Control the Message

FSU leadership quickly corrected bad media reports and shared hard facts. If your church is attacked, be truthful, fast, and clear with your communication.

The men and women who responded at FSU set a standard of courage, coordination, and clarity. These traits are not reserved for law enforcement—they are needed inside the church as well.

Take time to walk your team through these points. Choose two or three to practice during your next training day. Being armed is not enough. You must be prepared in mind, body, and spirit.

What other lessons stand out to you from the FSU incident?

Leave a comment and let me know what you’re training on right now.

